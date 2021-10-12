2022 is looking good for Republicans? Only if you believe the Republican misinformation, lies, and empty rhetoric, Republican supporting columns, and news from Republican supporting media.
Republicans will go another two years in Congress doing nothing. They returned to Congress only interested in attacking President Biden and Democrats, even if it hurts the country.
Worse, they are trying to undermine Democrats’ efforts to do more to help the middle class, working Americans — the same people Republicans claim they want to help but are hurting with their obstruction.
Worse, Republicans want to complain about spending when they oversaw record spending under the previous president.
Worse, they want to claim they are protecting democracy when they lie about voter fraud, voted against the 2020 election and are trying to ignore the coup attempt on Jan. 6 by the former president.
Democrats are working to help Americans, while Republicans are intentionally trying to bring the record economic growth this year to a halt and are trying to undermine the efforts to reign in the health crisis. Republicans offer Americans no ideas, just hate, fear, and obstruction.
Republicans in Georgia aren’t any better.
They have been following the lead of their counterparts in Washington — lying about the election, reluctantly promoting vaccinations, dragging their feet on helping the people.
Republican supporters need to start questioning why they vote for these people, who often work against their supporters best interests.
2022 is looking better and better — for Democrats.
Jerry Dagen
St. Simons Island