I know you are very busy and I don’t want to take up a lot of your time, but I think you need to see this.

A firm called Diamond Rehab Thailand, which calls itself one of the leading luxury insomnia treatment centers in Asia (I’m not sure how many luxury insomnia treatment centers there are in Asia to begin with, but that’s a story for another day), sent a list of the “Most Sleepless States in the U.S.” Georgia ranks sixth. I thought that would get your attention.

More from this section