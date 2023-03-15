March is Women’s History Month and last week marked International Women’s Day with the theme of “Embrace Equity.” According to the IWD website, the theme is meant to “get the world talking about why equal opportunities aren’t enough.”
Aren’t they? Is access to opportunity through law and policy sufficient to get women into the labor force? If we look at opportunity through the lens of laws and policies alone, no, policy isn’t enough — but it’s a start. Laws and policies protect against blatant discrimination, but they don’t create all the conditions necessary for women to participate in the labor force.
In his February “From the Murphy Center” column, my colleague Don Mathews laid out some labor force participation rate data and touched on the “wave of women” in the labor force since 1950 as a strengthening force in those participation rates. What the data he shared show us is that women in the “prime working age” (25-54) category poured into the labor force at huge rates from around 1950 to the mid-1990s, steadily rising from about 36.8% to 76.1% participation over 45 years. Then, rates stayed there and have held steady at about 76% from the mid 90s to today.
Women’s participation in the labor force has been influenced by various public policies, including those related to equal pay, parental leave, childcare and education. In the 1960s, the labor force participation rate of women aged 25-54 increased steadily well into the late 1990s as more women entered the workforce. This was partly due to social and cultural changes that began in the 1950s and continued through the 1960s, bolstered by public policy. There was a growing acceptance of working women and a shift toward greater gender equality through legislation. The Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibited discrimination on the basis of sex, and the Equal Pay Act of 1963, requiring employers to pay men and women the same wage for the same work, played a role in this increase.
Various education policies, including Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, have increased educational opportunities for women. These influences are reflected in the educational attainment numbers of women. Women’s educational attainment has increased significantly over the past few decades, and this has led to greater participation in the labor force as well. In 1970, only 11% of women aged 25 years and over had a bachelor’s degree or higher. In 2022, 39.0% of women 25 and older, and 36.2% of men in the same age range, had completed a bachelor’s degree or more as their highest level of educational attainment, per the U.S. Census Bureau. Today, women outpace men in educational attainment.
Women are now more likely to be encouraged to pursue a career and work outside the home, though many women leave the labor force temporarily to raise children and care for family members. While men now share household and childcare responsibilities with their partners to a greater extent, women still carry a disproportionate load. According to the 2017 American Time Use Survey, “having children that are younger than 6 years old reduces mothers’ work hours outside the home but does not have a statistically significant impact on fathers’ working time.” So, while in-home labor is shared more, it is not equal and it may reduce their work outside the home.
In the late 1990s, two other significant laws were passed to support the participation of women in the labor force — The Child Care and Development Block Grant Act, CCDBG, and the Family and Medical Leave Act. Both laws make having and caring for children more feasible for women, particularly low-income women who can more readily afford childcare through the CCDBG.
Yet, today the LFPR for prime age women remains at 76% for women (as it was in the late 90s) compared to 88% for men. Why? Because access through law isn’t enough. It gets complicated, but what is clear is that access isn’t everything.
Blau and Kahn of Cornell University explain that variables impacting gender pay, and similarly the labor force participation rate, cannot always be measured cleanly. These include issues such as negotiating tactics (women are far less likely to negotiate pay than men), differences in productivity (due to hours spent in caregiving) and years of experience impacts (when women leave the labor force and come back). There are no legislative silver bullets for these factors. It takes awareness and action at the level of society — managers, mentors and human resources leaders — to create conditions that support labor force participation for women. Whether women choose to enter the labor force is a question for another column.