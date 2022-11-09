In my last column, published here on Oct. 12, I argued that our current student loan market is different from other types of loans. Unlike with other loans, government intervention in the student loan market has distorted loan prices (interest rates) and quantities (available funds). This, I believe, is a major cause of the student debt crisis facing Americans today and is why I am in favor of the government cleaning up its own mess with debt forgiveness.

But, the administration’s current plan for debt forgiveness is only a temporary solution. It is a short-term bandage on a market with broken bones in need of a long-term reset.

More from this section

Fire chief: Symrise fire 'could have been worse'

Fire chief: Symrise fire 'could have been worse'

Favorable winds and a special firefighting foam saved the day Monday at Symrise chemical plant on Colonels Island in the Port of Brunswick, where predawn explosions sparked a hydrogen peroxide-fueled blaze that billowed potentially harmful smoke into the air overhead, said Glynn County Fire …