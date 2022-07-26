The framers intended for our U.S. Constitution to be the upper chamber and more deliberative body. Until the 17th amendment was ratified in 1913, the two Senators from each state were appointed, either by their legislature or Governor and not popularly elected. I would not turn that clock back but on some more recent changes in Senate rules, I think some permanent harm has been done.

With the occasional exception, prior to the confirmation hearings of Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991, it was not unusual to see U.S. Supreme Court nominees receive confirmation votes of 70, 80, or even 90 votes in favor, regardless of the party in power and political leanings of the nominee.

Bill Crane is a senior communications strategist who began his career in broadcasting and has worked at the state capitol and in Washington in both political parties. Contact him at bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

More from this section

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

The added parking at Gould’s Inlet has helped turn the once sparsely visited area into a destination for those wanting to watch the sunrise. In the winter, when the sun rises farther north, it’s a much better point to watch than beaches closer to the village where the sun comes up over trees…

Little St. Simons is home to a rare hibiscus

Little St. Simons is home to a rare hibiscus

A spellbindingly gorgeous chorus of marsh mallow hibiscus had an appointment to keep with dawn’s early light Friday, caring not diddly-squat about the humans who got stuck on the wrong side of the Hampton Point Marina’s closed entrance gate.