How to reopen the economy? This is the question of the moment. With nearly 66 percent of the work force unable to work from home, reopening is a significant matter for social welfare. Yet, some people are getting an additional $600 a week added to regular unemployment compensation, so some might not care until this ends in August.
First, let’s ask another question. Should the government (federal, state, or local) lead the reopening? They shut the economy down for good, if belated, reasons. Given this, should the government lead the reopening? Already, new commissions are being named. States are forming contiguous confederations that will make reopening decisions. Some are simply going ahead with their own plans. President Trump has said that only the federal government can lead reopening efforts. Again, should the ones that closed us, be the ones responsible for the reopening knowing that the bureaucratic state looks for every opportunity to get bigger and more involved in making decisions that should be private to us. It is still a mystery why Easter services could not be held in a drive-in theater with the faithful staying in their cars.
Free markets are amazing things. The massive decline in global poverty over the past 20 years is largely due to countries adopting free markets in agriculture. Markets also provide a framework for solving problems and may offer us guidance on how to reopen. We suspect that private businesses have already figured out how to reopen. Disney started to plan the reopening of their theme parks before being ordered to close. Why not go forward while the politicians argue with each other?
An assumption required for market efficiency is that all benefits and costs are fully internalized by market participants. All the costs and benefits that are associated with market exchange are captured by the buyers and sellers. When this is not true, an externality exists.
People infected with COVID-19 imposed costs on others because it is contagious. Those that have it who don’t know they have it, do the same thing. Because of this, infected people impose costs on others if they have opportunity to infect them. These costs include illness, loss of life, loss of income, etc. Also, due to the uncertainty of the extent of infections, businesses have been closed and people laid off. This loss of business activity and the resulting displacement of productive workers imposes a significant negative externality. So, given our current state and using a market perspective, we have a huge negative externality problem that must be addressed before, and as, the economy is reopened.
We think the key to reopening is that everyone in the economy must be allowed to signal or provide enough information about their COVID-19 status (for example, tested susceptible, infected or recovered or immune) to others. An example might help. More and more people are wearing masks. It seems like almost everyone in the grocery store has on a mask. They do this because we have been told that wearing one may prevent infection by others. For us, when we see a mask, we think we are around someone who is not infected and who is likely taking other preventive measures like social distancing to prevent infection. In a sense, the mask is a signal that this is a person who might be safe to be around. Continuing at the grocery store, when entering the store an employee offers a cart that has been wiped down with an antibacterial cloth. In addition, there are plexiglass screens between customers and cashiers. And exiting, another employee takes the cart and wipes it down for others. These things are signals that the grocery story is safe place to be.
Signaling is not a product of government. It is simply the product of self-interested behavior by businesses and employees trying to protect their investment and by consumers trying to maintain something close to a safe, normal life. Signals are nothing more than information, like advertising and branding, things that all of us do every day.
Is this enough? Is there a role for government? Yes, an indirect one of providing funding support for the research and development of information about the pandemic. Think of the very useful projection models of national and state death and recovery rates, hospital beds needed, ICU units and ventilators needed. This information is produced by universities and medical schools. They are funded, in large part, by the federal and state governments because few private enterprises are able to specifically internalize all the benefits of this research and development.
What about businesses and their employees? Is it possible that they may signal incorrectly, either fraudulently or accidently? Would private enterprise have an incentive to innovate in testing and certification of workplaces and workers? Probably yes — it is similar to the private production of automobile safety information by the insurance industry through the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). What prevents people and businesses from sending false signals? This is to say, a business says it is safe for various reasons but, in fact, is not truthful. Immediate reputational loss possibly based on information from an independent party, the IIHS counterpart. In the long term, fraudulent safety statements damage brand and reputation and results in capital and wages losses.So, slowly open the economy and encourage everyone to send signals that they are not infected and, therefore not contagious. Encourage private sector innovation in testing and tracing employees and workplaces. Private business is probably already there. Maybe the government can catch up by simply getting out of the way.