What is it about those on the left of the political spectrum that they seem to not just live in perpetual fear of apocalypse and doom but they actually embrace it? It is their raison d’etre.

Is there something in the collective psyche or the DNA of modern leftists that they crave fear? And doom?

More from this section

Queen, England on permanent display at local inn

Queen, England on permanent display at local inn

The Grey Owl Inn, off Demere Road, on St. Simons, has a secret not betrayed by its picturesque farmhouse exterior. The bed and breakfast features a room devoted to the British monarchy, known as the Royalty Room.