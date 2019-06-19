Economics has long been known as the “dismal science.”

Not because economics is boring or depressing — though some people do find it boring, and it can be depressing.

The “dismal science” epithet dates back to 1849. Thomas Carlyle coined the epithet in a racist screed which condemned economics for its opposition to slavery.

Carlyle (1795-1881) was a social critic and polemicist in Victorian England.

He was also a reactionary, galled by developments that were transforming England and his native Scotland.

Two developments stuck especially deep in his craw: the expansion of capitalism and the rise of political economy, the field we now call economics.

Carlyle believed that capitalism poisoned society. In Carlyle’s ideal society, people were bound together by obedience to a rigid hierarchy in which everyone knew his place. Capitalism, Carlyle charged, reduced society to a “nexus of cash relations” governed by “the lawless anarchy of supply and demand.”

Carlyle ridiculed economists. “Teach a parrot the terms ‘supply and demand’ and you’ve got an economist” is one of his better gags.

But what Carlyle despised most about the economics of the time was its classical liberalism — the idea that people, with fundamental liberties protected by law, should be free to pursue their own interests.

He caricatured classical liberalism as “laissez faire,” which he described as “anarchy plus a street constable.”

(There’s a history lesson here. Then, as now, capitalism and classical liberalism have been attacked as much by the reactionary right as by the progressive and socialist left.)

Carlyle routinely painted political economy with words such as dismal, desolate, dense and stolid.

But the “dismal science” epithet originated in a particular context: the debate over slavery.

Though Parliament had outlawed the slave trade in 1807 and emancipated West Indian slaves in 1833, Carlyle helped revive the English debate over slavery in the 1840s.

Classical liberal economists uniformly opposed slavery. Their reasoning was secular, not religious. Classical liberalism asserts that all people have the same basic human nature and thus are all entitled to liberty.

Carlyle protested. He considered people of African (and Irish) descent less than human, referring to them as “two-legged cattle.” And he thought the emancipation of West Indian slaves was pure folly.

He wrote an article condemning both economists and a group of Evangelical Christians for opposing slavery.

The article, titled “Occasional Discourse on the Negro Question,” was published in Fraser’s Magazine in 1849.

In that article, Carlyle described political economy as “not a gay science” but “a dreary, desolate, and indeed quite abject and distressing one; what we might call, by way of eminence, the dismal science.”

On relations between whites and blacks, Carlyle thought that lifetime servitude for blacks “after the manner of the old European serfs” offered the best arrangement.

“It ought to be rendered possible,” he wrote, “for White men to live alongside Black men, and in some just manner command Black men, and produce West Indian fruitfulness by means of them.”

Carlyle’s article circulated widely in England. It also found its way to the U.S., and developed a following in the South.

Hence, the origin of the epithet, the “dismal science.”

Carlyle continued to refer to economics as the dismal science in subsequent writings.

Several Victorian reactionaries offered other labels. John Ruskin called economics “bastard science.” Thomas Arnold referred to economists as a “one-eyed race.” And Carlyle had a second epithet for economics: “Pig Philosophy.”

“Dismal science” is the one that stuck.

