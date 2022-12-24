Two thousand years ago in Bethlehem, a baby was born in a manger. That baby would grow up to be the most consequential person in history. Wars would be started in his name. Civilizations would fall and rise in his name. Many would co-opt him for their own purposes and ignore what he actually said. “Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth.” (Matthew 5:5)

One must write out of history an extraordinary number of people to write Jesus of Nazareth out of history. There were 12 apostles, then two more. Matthias replaced the betrayer, Judas. Paul, on the road to Damascus, converted. We know those men lived. In some cases, we know where they are buried.

