It’s time to confront some hard truths. As a conservative, I value truth, even when it’s inconvenient. Here’s the truth: Donald Trump mishandled highly sensitive, classified information and lied to the public about his authority to do so. This conversation is not something I enjoy, considering he held the position of president. However, the recent indictment against him has left me outraged.

It appears that what the former president did was not just careless but criminal. He stored hundreds of highly sensitive documents that can pose a grave threat to national security if disclosed at Mar-a-Lago with complete carelessness. These documents, containing information on matters as serious as our defense capabilities, nuclear programs and potential vulnerabilities, were allegedly found in the most inappropriate of places — from ballrooms to bathrooms. His discretion, or lack thereof, in disclosing these documents, purportedly even showing them to unauthorized individuals while stating to them he had no authority to do so, is extremely concerning.

More from this section

GAGE businesses have increased employee retention

GAGE businesses have increased employee retention

GAGE launched in January and is proud to share the results of their newest partners including Chick-fil-A, Marsh’s Edge, and Gather Thrift and Cafe. The partners are among more than 40 businesses that have joined GAGE in their efforts to “Build a Better Workforce”, including Golden Isles Con…