The pandemic has blasted our local labor market in two ways: We’ve lost jobs, and we’ve lost workers.
The job loss is easy to understand. Glynn’s two leading industries are hospitality and retail trade. No industries have been hit harder by the pandemic than those two.
Consider these employment figures. Before the pandemic, hospitality and retail together accounted for 21 percent of employment in the U.S. and 22 percent of employment in Georgia.
In Glynn, hospitality alone accounted for 22 percent of the county’s employment. Together, hospitality and retail accounted for 35 percent of Glynn’s employment.
In March and April, the first two big months of the pandemic, hospitality employment fell by 49 percent nationwide, while retail employment fell by 15 percent. No industries suffered greater job losses.
Consequently, while employment fell from February to April by 16 percent in the U.S. and 14 percent in Georgia, it fell by 24 percent in Glynn.
Since April, the hospitality and retail industries, as well as the economies of the U.S., Georgia and Glynn, have recovered some of their job losses. U.S. hospitality has recovered 54 percent of jobs lost in March and April. U.S. retail has recovered 80 percent of jobs lost in March and April.
Overall, the U.S. has recovered 56 percent of jobs lost in March and April, Georgia has recovered 49 percent, and Glynn, 40 percent.
What about the lost workers?
Recall that the labor force is measured as the number of people employed plus the number of people unemployed. People classified as unemployed are not working but looking for work. People who have been laid-off and are waiting to be called back are also classified as unemployed. People who are not working and not looking for work are classified as not in the labor force.
In March and April, the U.S. labor force shrunk by 5 percent. That’s 8.1 million people who dropped out of the labor force.
Over the same months, Georgia’s labor force also shrunk by 5 percent. Glynn’s labor force shrunk by 10 percent.
Since April, the labor forces of the U.S. and Georgia have recovered some, but the U.S. labor force is still 3 percent below its February level, while Georgia’s is 4 percent below its February level.
Glynn’s labor force has continued to shrink. It’s now 11 percent below its February level.
Where have all these workers gone?
Certainly some workers have decided that working during the pandemic is not worth the risk and have dropped out.
The CARES Act may also explain some of the labor force decrease. Under the CARES Act, workers could qualify for the expanded unemployment benefit without having to look for work. Some people did just that and were counted not as unemployed but as out of the labor force. However, that benefit expired at the end of July.
There are many anecdotes of women leaving the labor force to take care of children who are at home because of closed day cares and schools. Noteworthy is that, until September, men were leaving the labor force at almost the same rate as women. In September, the labor force decreased by 695,000. Women accounted for 89 percent of the decrease.
Another possible explanation is technical. Recent research suggests that Bureau of Labor Statistics sampling methods lead to overcounts of people not in the labor force and undercounts of unemployment. If that research is correct, then we have been significantly overstating the decrease in the labor force and significantly understating the increase in unemployment.