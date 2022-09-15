New polling data from Gallup show Americans are not having an easy time through this period of rising prices.

According to Gallup, 56% of Americans say now that rising prices are causing severe or moderate hardship.

Drowning victim was prominent defense attorney

The man who drowned Sunday afternoon in the swift currents off Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island was a prominent defense attorney who had offices locally and in Atlanta, and was a frequent commentator on national radio and television.