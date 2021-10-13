From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth? There are so many religions in the world with historical figureheads. My conclusion is to remain neutral on choosing one over the other.
— R.S.
Dear R.S.: When it comes to God’s truth, there is no such thing as staying neutral. Peter Larson wrote, “The life of Jesus is bracketed by two impossibilities: a virgin womb and an empty tomb.”
There are many who acknowledge Jesus as a historical figure, but He is more. Someone wrote, “Buddha never claimed to be God. Moses never claimed to be Jehovah. Mohammed never claimed to be Allah.
Yet Jesus Christ claimed to be the true and living God.” Buddha simply said, “I am a teacher in search of the truth.” Jesus said, “I am the Truth.” Confucius said, “I never claimed to be holy.” Jesus said, “Who convicts me of sin?” Mohammed said, “Unless God throws his cloak over me, I have no hope.” Jesus said, “Unless you believe in me, you will die in your sins.”
An old monastery in India displays relics that are worshiped by Buddhists. Muslims point with pride to Mecca, where the body of their prophet is buried. Followers of Confucius revere the remains of their master, who is buried in an imposing tomb at Shandong, China. But what distinguishes Christianity from all other religions is the fact that Jesus lives and reigns as the only Savior of the world.
We don’t need a religion; we need a Savior. Christianity is the faith of the empty tomb, a religion centered not on a dead leader but on the living Christ.