If you read news coverage about the brewing battle over raising the debt ceiling, you might think it’s a fight between demons and angels. On one side, you have Republicans who are willing to risk a default on the government’s debt unless they get spending cuts that will starve people. On the other side, you have Democrats who, guarding the interests of ordinary Americans, want a “clean” increase in the debt ceiling with no cuts in spending.

None of this is accurate. The concessions sought by Republicans are relatively small compared to what needs to be done. In fact, the truly problematic position is the one that blindly insists that we shouldn’t cut spending or worry about government debt.

More from this section

College to host two spring commencement ceremonies

College to host two spring commencement ceremonies

College of Coastal Georgia recently announced its plan to recognize the achievements of the spring Class of 2023 with two graduation ceremonies, both of which will take place Saturday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.

Culture festival brings food, fun to CCGA campus

Culture festival brings food, fun to CCGA campus

CultureFest took place Saturday at the College of Coastal Georgia’s Brunswick campus. The event, previously known as the International Food and Culture Festival, featured a global food bazaar marketplace, music, a culture expo and kids’ zone.

Safe Harbor's 2023 Champions for Children

Safe Harbor's 2023 Champions for Children

Safe Harbor’s 2023 Champions for Children Campaign is an exciting initiative aimed at raising funds and awareness for Safe Harbor Center’s critical services for Coastal Georgia’s most vulnerable children, youth and families. The 2023 Champions for Children campaign features an impressive ros…