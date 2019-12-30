Lots of columnists have written their “decade in review” pieces as we close the 2010s. I did the same thing just last week. But how many can tell you what we’ll be saying about the 2020s, in 10 years’ time?
Maybe no one, but I’m giving it a try. What will be true by the end of 2029 that isn’t true today?
1. Most Georgia students will learn in a way personalized for them. The typical k-12 school classroom today looks a lot like it did 100 years ago: Students sitting in orderly rows, looking toward a teacher standing at the front who talks to them and occasionally writes on some kind of board.
Technology is changing that, and not only because the device for writing on the board has changed from chalk to dry-erase marker to “smart” stylus. Digital tools are increasingly allowing for the personalization of learning. By the end of the coming decade, there’s no reason most students couldn’t receive digitized basic instruction that’s geared toward what they need to learn and how quickly they catch on, with adaptive assessments that inform the teacher so she can spend her time working one-on-one.
That goes beyond simply what school a student attends, which has been the chief focus of school-choice efforts so far. Imagine a student going to her local public school for traditionally taught English and math classes in the morning; a digitally delivered course in Mandarin right before lunch; a private, off-site lab for chemistry just after lunch; and then home for online history and economics courses. That will require big changes in the way we think about delivering (and paying for) education, but it would help maximize more Georgians’ potential.
2. The housing-affordability problem will be largely solved as 3D printers create entire new neighborhoods. If you’re skeptical, you must have missed the news just this month that a 33-foot printer using concrete built two new homes in a poor area of Mexico. A nonprofit developer’s goal for 2020 is to build 50 such homes by the end of the year. The developer hasn’t disclosed the price, but it’s aiming to build houses that are affordable for families living on about $3 per day.
If you’re skeptical about anything, let it be about whether government bureaucrats closer to home will allow such a cure to be administered. I recently met a man in northwest Georgia who can install “tiny homes” for as little as $40,000 to $50,000, depending on land prices. But he has faced opposition from city officials who say the current codes don’t allow for what he’s trying to do. NIMBYism is also likely to rear its head here.
At some point, it’s not just partisan politicians who have to decide if they are actually interested in solving problems instead of just complaining about them. Citizens and neighbors have to do the same.
3. Autonomous ride-sharing services change everything from car-buying habits to traffic congestion. Software as a Service (SaaS) has helped transform computing. Well, get ready for Transportation as a Service. The past decade brought Version 1.0, with the likes of Lyft and Uber. Now there are companies that allow you to essentially rent out your own car rather than parking it at the airport for a long trip.
Combine the two, plus the fast-improving technologies that let automobiles pilot themselves, and you turbocharge these emerging business models. Families may easily be able to get by with just one car – unless they want to own and rent a second one as a very new kind of “investment vehicle.” Imagine the new tolled express lanes going up around metro Atlanta being converted to lanes only for autonomous vehicles while human-driven vehicles use the general-purpose lanes – and then flip-flopping them as the AVs take over numerically.
Those would be three seismic shifts in three facets of everyday life. Do we have the wisdom, and the gumption, to make them happen?
Kyle Wingfield is president and CEO of the Georgia Public Policy Foundation: www.georgiapolicy.org.