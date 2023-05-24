If you happen to be a Georgia Power Company customer, I have some good news and some bad news. Let’s get the bad news out of the way first. Your bill is going up $16 per month starting June 1. That’s on top of what you are already paying for your service. And the good news? It is not really a rate increase. The company is just passing along its fuel costs to you for the next three years. Feel better now?

The Georgia Public Service Commission, one of our state’s least known and most impactful elective bodies, approved the measure unanimously last week to pass along those fuel costs, which amounts to an additional $6.6 billion for its 2.7 million customers over the next three years. This is less than six months after they had approved a roughly $4 per month actual/factual rate increase, which amounts to $1.8 billion.

