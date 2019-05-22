Herman Cain and Stephen Moore recently withdrew their names from consideration to serve as members of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve. Personal scandal made Senate confirmation unlikely.
Most economists think Cain and Moore would be unfit for the Fed even if they were saints. Each has little understanding of monetary policy. Worse, each is a political partisan with fawning loyalty to the president.
Why should being a political partisan loyal to a president disqualify one from serving on the Fed’s Board of Governors?
Here’s what can happen when political partisans serve on the Fed.
In 1969, President Richard Nixon nominated Arthur Burns as chairman of the Federal Reserve. Burns was confirmed by the Senate and took office on Feb. 1, 1970.
Burns was an accomplished economist. He served as Chair of the Council of Economic Advisors under President Dwight Eisenhower from 1953 to 1957 and as President of the National Bureau of Economic Research from 1957 to 1967.
Burns was also a Republican partisan who was willing to use monetary policy to advance the election prospects of Nixon and the Republican party at the expense of the health of the U.S. economy.
From December 1969 to November 1970, the U.S. economy suffered a mild recession, during which the unemployment rate rose from 3.5 to 6 percent. In the 1970 elections, Republicans lost 12 seats in the House.
Nixon blamed the recession for the losses and worried that a sluggish recovery might jeopardize his re-election in 1972. He was not about to let that happen.
According to Nixon White House tapes and memoirs of Nixon officials, Nixon demanded an aggressively expansionary monetary policy from Burns and the Fed. He pressured Burns in meetings, phone calls and in the press.
The historical record suggests Burns didn’t need much prodding. He understood what loyalty to the president who made him Fed Chair called for: Monetary stimulus in the run-up to the presidential election.
Burns delivered. Annual (M2) money supply growth increased from 2.2 percent in April 1970 to 13.4 percent by July 1971. The federal funds rate fell by four percentage points. Credit was easy and the economy boomed. Nixon won by a landslide.
As the Watergate scandal unfolded, the Burns Fed continued its easy monetary policy. Not until August 1973 did money growth fall below 10 percent.
Burns followed the same program in the run-up to the 1976 election. In January 1975, the money supply was growing at a 5.4 percent annual rate. By February 1976 it was growing at a 13.8 percent annual rate. Still, incumbent Republican Gerald Ford lost the election.
The consequence of all that easy money was the worst inflation in U.S. history. From 1973-1980 inflation ranged between 6.2 percent and 13.5 percent. It took a change in Fed leadership, a severe recession and a thoroughly different approach to monetary policy to check the inflation.
The 1970s inflation has much to teach. In particular:
1. Inflation is not caused by “cost-push” factors such as rising wages or rising oil prices. Only excessive money growth causes inflation.
2. Excessive money growth has a single source: the Federal Reserve.
3. Fed officials who place loyalty to a president and political party above the longer term health of the economy will push for easy money. If they get their way, the consequence will be inflation.
Others will then have to clean up the mess.