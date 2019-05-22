Herman Cain and Stephen Moore recently withdrew their names from consideration to serve as members of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve. Personal scandal made Senate confirmation unlikely.

Most economists think Cain and Moore would be unfit for the Fed even if they were saints. Each has little understanding of monetary policy. Worse, each is a political partisan with fawning loyalty to the president.

Why should being a political partisan loyal to a president disqualify one from serving on the Fed’s Board of Governors?

Here’s what can happen when political partisans serve on the Fed.

In 1969, President Richard Nixon nominated Arthur Burns as chairman of the Federal Reserve. Burns was confirmed by the Senate and took office on Feb. 1, 1970.

Burns was an accomplished economist. He served as Chair of the Council of Economic Advisors under President Dwight Eisenhower from 1953 to 1957 and as President of the National Bureau of Economic Research from 1957 to 1967.

Burns was also a Republican partisan who was willing to use monetary policy to advance the election prospects of Nixon and the Republican party at the expense of the health of the U.S. economy.

From December 1969 to November 1970, the U.S. economy suffered a mild recession, during which the unemployment rate rose from 3.5 to 6 percent. In the 1970 elections, Republicans lost 12 seats in the House.

Nixon blamed the recession for the losses and worried that a sluggish recovery might jeopardize his re-election in 1972. He was not about to let that happen.

According to Nixon White House tapes and memoirs of Nixon officials, Nixon demanded an aggressively expansionary monetary policy from Burns and the Fed. He pressured Burns in meetings, phone calls and in the press.

The historical record suggests Burns didn’t need much prodding. He understood what loyalty to the president who made him Fed Chair called for: Monetary stimulus in the run-up to the presidential election.

Burns delivered. Annual (M2) money supply growth increased from 2.2 percent in April 1970 to 13.4 percent by July 1971. The federal funds rate fell by four percentage points. Credit was easy and the economy boomed. Nixon won by a landslide.

As the Watergate scandal unfolded, the Burns Fed continued its easy monetary policy. Not until August 1973 did money growth fall below 10 percent.

Burns followed the same program in the run-up to the 1976 election. In January 1975, the money supply was growing at a 5.4 percent annual rate. By February 1976 it was growing at a 13.8 percent annual rate. Still, incumbent Republican Gerald Ford lost the election.

The consequence of all that easy money was the worst inflation in U.S. history. From 1973-1980 inflation ranged between 6.2 percent and 13.5 percent. It took a change in Fed leadership, a severe recession and a thoroughly different approach to monetary policy to check the inflation.

The 1970s inflation has much to teach. In particular:

1. Inflation is not caused by “cost-push” factors such as rising wages or rising oil prices. Only excessive money growth causes inflation.

2. Excessive money growth has a single source: the Federal Reserve.

3. Fed officials who place loyalty to a president and political party above the longer term health of the economy will push for easy money. If they get their way, the consequence will be inflation.

Others will then have to clean up the mess.

More from this section

1 Million Cups helps support entrepreneurs in Isles

1 Million Cups helps support entrepreneurs in Isles

My next two contributions to this Murphy Center space will deal with local entrepreneurs, entrepreneurship in our community and at the College. Today’s column will update you on our 1 Million Cups program. As part of this, you are invited to our monthly meeting on May 1, 2019. This marks the…

Value-based care and financing in health care

Value-based care and financing in health care

Value-based health care is a health care delivery model in which providers, including hospitals and physicians, are paid based on patient outcomes. Under value-based care agreements, providers are rewarded for helping patients improve their health, reduce the effects and incidence of chronic…

Some random thoughts while healing from surgery

Some random thoughts while healing from surgery

A few columns ago, I mentioned that a hip replacement was in my future. Well, the future has come and gone, and I have entered the recovery and rehabilitation stage. All has gone well, and I still do not know how much this has cost.

Proposing new legislation to reform ID laws

Proposing new legislation to reform ID laws

Many readers will be surprised to know that Georgia issues driver’s licenses to non-citizens who, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), do not have legal immigration status. There is no difference in the driver/ID credentials issued to these lucky illeg…

Recognizing those who made 2018 a year to remember

Recognizing those who made 2018 a year to remember

Well, we can pretty much stick a fork in the Year of our Lord 2018. By the time you are through roasting chestnuts on an open fire or eating the last of the leftover turkey, 2019 will come knocking on the door.