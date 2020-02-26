Almost every day at the college, I think or hear myself say “Just do the right thing.” When those of us who make up the School of Business and Public Management are making decisions, I often ask “Is this the right thing to do?” or, if giving guidance to a colleague or a group, say “Just do the right thing.”
This is easy to say but often hard to do. Sometimes doing the right thing is collaborative and joint, and sometimes it is lonely and painful — but it is always right and rarely part of someone’s personal agenda.
The reasons that guide us to “do the right thing” are numerous, varied and probably include the way you were raised, the influence of family, the mysteries of conscience, faith, etc. The other day I realized that, for me, an important factor was where I once worked.
A couple of weeks ago, I went to Macon to attend the funeral of the wife of a very good friend I had at Mercer University. Russ was the first person I met on my initial interview back in the day. For many years we had adjacent offices. Later, he was the associate dean to whom I reported. I assumed his position when he retired but only after, in his mind, sufficient training. Russ always seemed to know the “right thing to do.”
As I sat in a pew of Mulberry Street Methodist I leaned over to my neighbor and said, “Gosh, all these folks have gotten old.” I had not been back for any extended period for nine years. He smiled and said, “Yes, and so have you.”
These folks were my colleagues at Mercer University with whom I had worked for nearly 33 years. They were all around the sanctuary, people I remembered and others whose names I could not recall. I also thought of those who were in the pews but only in spirit or in memory.
Mercer University was the first institution in the State of Georgia to admit a student of color, Sam Oni of Ghana. When, as a new assistant professor, I was told this history, it was explained that this was ‘simply the right thing to do.’ The young man who was Sam’s roommate said at a campus presentation many years later that “It was the right thing to do. He needed a friend.” The students and faculty of Mercer were, in many ways, part of the civil rights movement because “It was the right thing to do.” Sit-ins, marches, letters, etc. were part of the Mercer culture and its people — because it was “the right thing to do.”
Mercer was a good place to be for an imperfect untenured economist. The people in the pews around me, and those only present in my mind, had, if just for a moment in time, done right things and created a memory, a history and a culture that will never go away. For Mercer people this was more than something stemming from simply being a Baptist institution. To those who were there it was being the stem of Jesse. It was simply the right.
Where is the economics in all of this? Economists argue that the value — the marginal utility — we assign to something is based on the quantity of that something we have. Marginal utility of the next unit — its value to us — falls as the number of units we have increases. In reverse, the value of the next unit rises as you take units away. I don’t know about you, but my sense of mortality becomes more apparent at a funeral as I realize that the time that is left — which no one knows and is therefore unknowable — is becoming more valuable. This, the law of diminishing marginal utility, is everywhere. It makes the importance of doing the right thing even more important.