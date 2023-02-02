Once again, the nation is traumatized by horrible video of police brutally beating to death a Black man. Need I note the victim was Black? Would we be less or more traumatized if the victim were White?

But the rule seems to be the victims are Black. Everyone sees there is a problem. Everyone wants to fix it. But how? The first question in the pursuit of a solution invariably is, “What is wrong with the system?” How about we start this time by asking a different question. What is wrong with the men who did it?

