As Republicans see it, the Justice Department is coming down hard on former President Donald Trump for political reasons, while it is going easy on Hunter Biden because he is the president’s son. Although there are plausible grounds for both assessments, they glide over the question of what justice would look like in these cases.

Trump left the White House with thousands of presidential records, including hundreds that were marked as classified, and resisted efforts to recover them. Under the Presidential Records Act, he claims, he had “the absolute right to do whatever I want with them.”

Tags

Recommended for you

More from this section

Great pollinator count set for Aug. 18-19

Great pollinator count set for Aug. 18-19

The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful needs the community’s help counting insects and other pollinators as part of the 2023 Great Southeast Pollinator Census.