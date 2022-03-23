Inflation is front and center in the national conversation about the state of the economy. The last reported annual rate of inflation (February) measured by the monthly consumer price index is, on an annual basis, 7.9%. It was 7.6% in January. Sadly, inflation is increasing from month to month.
What will the future hold? For sure, the notion that inflation is related to supply chain issues is over. Also, Vladimir Putin is not the cause nor are profiteering oil executives. Attention has now rightly shifted to recognizing the role of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy that supported/accommodated the recent high levels of federal government spending going back to President Trump’s first COVID relief package.
Even though the Fed announced that it will permit a 25-basis point increase in the Federal Funds rate to address this inflation, it continues to make monthly purchases of government securities and private mortgage-backed securities. I guess the hole that the Fed has dug for itself is just not deep enough.
Yesterday, Jay Powell, Fed Chairman, said that future increases in Fed Funds may be as large as 50-basis points, double the policy preference of using 25-basis points changes. Things are getting worse.
The Fed is currently forecasting continuing inflation and has plans for, some say, six more increases in the Fed Funds rate to address it. This forecast and plan have been developed by the Fed’s staff (largely a bunch of economists), relying heavily on their understanding of economic theory and the use of the Fed’s econometric forecasting platform.
An important issue is the extent to which inflationary expectations have become a permanent part of the decision-making of households and businesses. If this is the case, then private spending will shift away from the future and move to the present, thereby adding to current inflationary pressures.
To see if this is the case, one must forecast private expectations of inflation. We know what the Fed thinks. Now, what do people think?
The first question is how do people, in their day-to-day lives, forecast inflation? It is probably reasonable to assume that people don’t have access to a Fed-like staff whose purpose is to forecast things. They keep it simple. Also, access to data is probably limited or hard to find.
Let’s take a simple approach and assume that people forecast the future by simply recalling the past. This is to say, they forecast future changes in the CPI by thinking about past changes in the CPI.
Easy enough, but does it make sense? There are lots of ways to look at the past. For example, how far back do people go when forecasting the future? Also, how do they correct for errors they might have made in the past?
So, let’s do a back-of-the-envelope exercise and first collect annual changes in the consumer price index from 1960 to 2022. Then, using some simple econometrics, let the data itself indicate the most efficient way (least mistake prone) to describe/forecast itself. Using this simple approach, the best way to forecast the future using only CPI data is to use recent CPI data. Next, we use can use this simple model to make a five-year forecast of the range of private inflationary expectations.
This basic analysis shows that, over the coming five years, the low range of private inflationary expectations is very close to the overall forecast of the Fed, around 4%. Yet, in contrast, the private high estimate of future inflation is over twice the Fed’s forecast – 8.5%.
What does this mean? Inflationary expectations are clearly built into the decision making of private individuals into the foreseeable future. It also appears that, for now, people have little faith in the Fed getting inflation under control. Unfortunately, “We’re from the Fed, and here to help” does not seem to offer any comfort.
Dr. Skip Mounts is the Dean of the School of Business and Public Management, a Professor of Economics, and an Associate in the Reg Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies and the Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship, all at the College of Coastal Georgia.