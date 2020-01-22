Historically, U.S. health care providers have been reimbursed on a fee-for-service (FFS) basis. Under this model, primary care health care professionals are paid on a per visit with a separate fee charged for each service provided to the patient. Each time a patient has a physician appointment, a hospital stay or a surgical consultation, the patient or third party payer (insurance company or government agency) is billed for each visit, procedure, test, treatment or other health care service provided.
Providers are paid for seeing patients regardless of clinical outcome. Patients may wait until they feel sick to visit a physician, compromising prevention efforts, and providers may not know which patients are not showing up, compromising opportunities to screen individuals at risk for disease.
Responding to these challenges, primary care reimbursement models are nationally shifting from strict FFS models toward value-based reimbursement systems.
Value-based care is about the quality of care instead of the quantity of care. It is a health care model based on compensation for outcomes. In value-based care, the overall wellness of the patient and the outcomes are key to being compensated. There are two ways value-based care can increase the overall wellness of patients while saving money on health insurance costs:
• Decrease the cost of services — possibly by changing the approach to offering those services-while still providing the same outcome.
• Increase the outcome of well-being without increasing the cost of service.
Programs base payment on the health care provider giving patients the power and information to take better care of their health and reduce the incidence of the patient having chronic health conditions. Value-based care takes the approach of proactive, preventive and efficient care. It uses data and technology to understand emerging needs. Instead of treating illness and disease as it occurs value-based care creates a more integrated approach to managing people’s wellness.
An analysis conducted by Humana Health Care (a health insurance company) in 2017 shows that medical costs for patients attributed to primary care practices (PCPs) in Humana’s value-based reimbursement models for Medicare Advantage (MA) were 15.6 percent lower compared to Medicare fee-for-service, the insurer reported. “Humana MA value-based physicians had better results than their peers in FFS, Kathryn Lueken, MD, Humana’s Corporate Medical Director for Medical Market Clinical Integration, wrote in the report. “The goal of taking costs out of the system and creating more value for the care received is showing results. Thus, value-based care is achieving the goal of creating higher quality medical care for lower cost”.
It appears that value-based reimbursement at Humana is working to improve not only costs but also utilization and quality, the insurer reported that patients in their value-based reimbursement agreements were admitted to the hospital inpatient department 23.4 percent less than patients in traditional Medicare in 2017. And the patients went to the emergency room 15.6 percent less.
According to the National Business Group on Health 40% of employers have started using value-based benefit designs where employers benefit from reductions in cost-sharing or lower premiums when they take preventive or proactive measures to increase wellness by obtaining higher quality care or actively work on managing chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, depression, asthma, arthritis, alzheimers disease and related dementia.
Returning back to the title of this article, the answer appears to be a cautious “yes.” As fee-for-service reimbursement changes to value-based reimbursement, we are beginning to see some positive results. As we have seen, value-based care bases the providers payment on the outcome of care, not on the number of visits or procedures or tests completed.
It is a proactive approach to medicine rather than a reactive treatment of disease.