“You need to have a market, and that’s what we lost with China,” said Anne Germain, VP of Technical and Regulatory Affairs for the National Waste and Recycling Association, as reported September 9, 2019, in The Wall Street Journal.
I began recycling first with newspapers during elementary school paper drives — it made sense as our family was also in the newspaper business, and public pressure was growing on publishers to use recycled stock. By college, I had added collecting empty aluminum cans to my recycling habits. I was a broke college kid, and at peak recycling centers were paying around 33 cents a pound.
Those realities have shifted substantially though, and just the past two years, markets for the bulk of recyclable commodities have all but collapsed. You may still be sorting, separating and placing recyclables in your blue bin at home, but there is a more than decent chance that a healthy portion of that once recyclable waste stream is now heading straight to a landfill.
More than a generation ago, China was a fast developing country, in need of multiple types of raw materials which it was unable to manufacture in sufficient supply on its own. Already a massive net exporter, the Chinese government and shippers realized that they had thousands of empty cargo containers in the United States and elsewhere in the western world about to be shipped back to China. Buying discarded metals, plastics, paper and glass for a pittance and filling those empty containers that had to be shipped back anyway was an inexpensive solution to producing more raw materials.
As late at 2017, the U.S. exported roughly 14.5 million metric tons of recycled waste to China. China announced in 2017 that beginning in 2018, it would no longer accept many kinds of waste. During the phase-down in 2018, China still accepted 9.4 million metric tons, and only a fraction of that tonnage so far in 2019. Recycled commodity markets have collapsed. Mixed paper was going for $67.00 a metric ton as late as August of 2017. The current price is for the city, county or state government seeking to dispose of the paper is -$2.00 a metric ton.
And while many municipalities here and elsewhere consider banning single use plastics altogether, consider your community without pooper scoop baggies, your local newspaper sitting on the lawn soaked in a light rain without a bag delivery or remembering to carry bags/boxes on every shopping trip. And a good bit of single use plastics came about for product safety reasons — the interior lid/sealant on most all food products, the plastic wrap around virtually every over-the counter drug (a result of the Tylenol tampering scare of the 1980s). These plastics can be removed, but are we willing to sacrifice those protections and assurances of some degree of product safety?
Illegal dumping also remains a problem, particularly and often in lower income communities. The ingenuity of American industry should be incentivized here to do more. Most tire rubber can be granualized into rubber, used for playground and other recreational surfaces, or perhaps as a roadway substrate. Coal ash, a by-product of burning coal for energy, is toxic and filled with heavy metals like mercury, but could potentially be used as a low cost road patching material, as well as mixed with traditional asphalt (a petroleum based product), and if a rubber liner (from tires) was under that same road bed, there would be much less opportunity for leaching into any nearby underground aquifer.
The Chinese still incinerate our old unusable trash as a fuel source, but there are plenty of air quality concerns with that approach. As it continues to reduce its waste product footprint, the Coca-Cola Company developed a partnership a couple of decades ago, to turn its waste plastic bottles into carpet fiber. More carpet is now produced with polyesters and similar recycled plastic fibers than wool. However only about 9 percent of all plastics are currently being recycled. Nearly eight million metric tons of plastic waste are seeping and creeping into the world’s oceans every year. Depending on where your fish and shellfish are caught, you are probably now occasionally eating some micro-bits of that plastic waste.
Not exactly an appetizing thought, but choking on our own waste never is. We can’t look the other way anymore, with China out of the mix, are trash is here to stay so let’s figure out more ways to again turn that trash back into treasure.