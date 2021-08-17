From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The concept of God is not an easy thing to embrace. To really believe that one God could oversee the entire universe, much less create it, does not set well in an educated society. Yet I have many intelligent friends that truly believe this notion and it gives me pause to at least look at this idea again. What can be said to “bring me around?”
— C.G.
Dear C.G.: We must have faith in God the Creator, not in education or experience. The Bible begins with the simple words: “In the beginning God….” These four words are the cornerstone of all existence and of all human history. Without God there could have been no beginning and no continuing. God was the creating power. By divine fiat, He brought form out of shapelessness, order out of disorder, and light out of darkness.
If we try to rationalize God, we will fail. There are mysteries about God that we will never understand in this life. We should not think it strange that it is impossible to comprehend God intellectually, when it is equally impossible to explain many mysteries in the realm of matter. Who can fathom the law of gravity? Newton discovered it, but he could not explain it.
There are many arguments we could marshal to give evidence of the existence of God. We see objects that have no intellect, such as stars and planets, moving in a consistent pattern, cooperating with one another.
Hence, it is evident that they achieve their movements not by accident but by design. If God can be fully proved by the human mind, then He is no greater than the mind that proves Him. Cry out to God, “Lord… help my unbelief!” (Mark 9:24).