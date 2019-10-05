On the afternoon before the first Distinguished Speakers Series event in March, Ryan Gravel strolled Newcastle Street from Hanover Square to the space being transformed into Reid’s Apothecary.
Gravel, the Georgia Tech alum who famously brought forth the Atlanta Beltline, had come to talk at the event hosted by College of Coastal Georgia about the power of a big idea.
The Beltline is a lovely pedestrian/bike/dog pathway being built in rail right-of-way that encircles Atlanta. It has transformed the central city and provided amazing returns — the $500 million spent on the Beltline has produced more than $4 billion in private investment.
As we reached the point on Newcastle with a good view of the water and marina, Gravel paused. “This is much better than I had expected,” he said, looking toward the waterfront. “This city has great bones.”
He could see what we all see. The potential was obvious. Yet, it was just as obvious that the place wasn’t living up to its potential.
Why not?
Over the summer, this question animated a series of conversations among a dozen or so Brunswick stakeholders. The Coastal Georgia Community Foundation sponsored these conversations.
By autumn, these conversations led to two key findings:
1. The conversation must continue and expand.
2. New housing downtown is urgently needed. This will attract residents and provide fertile ground for new and existing business.
Forward Brunswick is intended to address finding No. 1.
Brunswick has no shortage of smart people, excellent plans and a wealth of great ideas. Many talented people had been toiling at this for decades. Yet, the group found that people and agencies were operating in silos.
Just sitting around the table, business and community leaders learned from each other. Ideas were born. Relationships were made or strengthened.
To be clear, Forward Brunswick isn’t about building stuff. It’s a vehicle for civic engagement — a source of information, influence and advocacy. But, to be legitimate, it must represent the entire community. Inclusion is foundational.
NewCity Brunswick answers finding No 2. It is a private, nonprofit designed to leverage private funding to expedite construction of housing downtown. NewCity will operate independently but will align with Forward Brunswick.
Countless rewards could follow a rebirth downtown. Other cities have seen the benefits of creating amenities people want — cool housing, restaurants, cafes, breweries, entertainment, stores and walkable streets. This is lesson one of the Beltline.
If we create it — they just might come. Steve Case, who founded AOL, said recently that tech companies are shifting their focus toward smaller towns as part of a “third wave” of technology businesses.
“We see the ecosystems developing — mayors working with entrepreneurs and university presidents,” Case said. “Things are bubbling in these cities. It’s an untold story.”
Why not tell this story in Brunswick?
First, active and sustained civic engagement is essential. This means taking responsibility for the world beyond your front door. Vote, work to solve a community problem or run for office. These acts create a better place.
And, at its core, the work to revitalize Brunswick is an act of civic creation. This means it must be shared.
Last month more than 100 people attended the community meeting that launched Forward Brunswick. For the moment, we have momentum.
The work is urgent and daunting. Just 11 miles from the multimillion-dollar of Sea Island, dilapidated houses — many unfit for human habitation — and shuttered business line Brunswick streets.
In one Census tract just a mile from the college nearly 80 percent of children live in poverty. These children must be central to our conversation.
A couple of weeks ago, I moderated the final installment of the college’s speakers’ series. Had the topic been national politics instead of nurturing Brunswick, the mood among the 250 or so in the audience would have been far less sunny.
At the level of national politics, America is broken and angry.
But as the panelists spoke, Republicans sat comfortably with Democrats happily engaging on one of the few things they agree on — restoring Brunswick. The conversation was refreshingly civil — even therapeutic — and most important, civic minded.
For a moment it was easy to imagine a civic cohesion that America sorely misses. Places like Brunswick may be our last best hope.
If we can cultivate a common ground of shared purpose here, we will create something wonderful. Not only will we raise the city we love — we will help our country become a better version of itself.
But first, we must engage.
Bert Roughton is the retired senior managing editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has been asked by the Coastal Georgia Community Foundation to help organize Forward Brunswick. He can be reached at bertroughtonjr@icloud.com.