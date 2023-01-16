Contrary to popular belief, not everything in the South revolves around college football. Oh sure, many weddings are scheduled to avoid fall Saturdays, and the Gold Dome calendar has been affected the last two years, but some aspects of life here go on despite the gridiron … even if I can’t think of any examples at the moment.
Still, I feel confident everyone in Georgia is familiar by now with the story of Stetson Bennett IV.
A relatively diminutive quarterback from Blackshear, Bennett walked on at Georgia, left for junior college to boost his fortunes, unexpectedly got an offer to return to Athens on scholarship, overcame a loaded depth chart, and wound up leading the Bulldogs to two consecutive national championships. The second, of course, was clinched Jan. 9 in a rout of TCU.
After the first title, which broke a 41-year drought for the Bulldogs, Bennett famously took a swig from an expensive bottle of bourbon — and maybe several swigs of cheaper stuff as well, judging by his groggy appearance the next morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” During the 2022 season, he pantomimed a mic drop after a particularly pretty pass and a phone call after scoring against Tennessee (whose fans allegedly circulated his cell phone number the night before).
All in good fun. But let us stipulate that his public persona, anyway — this Dawgs fan has never met him — does not evoke humility. That’s fine; I like my quarterback to be a little cocky. So what exactly does Bennett have to teach us here?
Here’s a hint: The humility is for us, not him.
Essential to Bennett’s story are the legions of doubters. Start with college football coaches — including Georgia’s, as head Bulldog Kirby Smart has acknowledged — who didn’t think he was good enough to play quarterback for them. They learned they had him pegged wrong, as did many an opposing player who laid on his belly looking up from the field as Bennett scored another TD.
And the fans. Oh, the fans.
When Bennett first became the starter in 2020, most Georgia fans hoped he’d merely stand in the gap until a more talented teammate got healthy. In 2021, when Bennett again got an opportunity because of injuries, many Georgia fans doubted a former walk-on could take their team all the way. When Bennett returned for another shot at glory in 2022, some Georgia fans still wanted to wish him away.
Why couldn’t they admit they were wrong?
It would be a harder question to answer if we didn’t see it often in other contexts.
We have a host of sayings about the metaphorical punishments for being prideful in the act of getting something wrong: “eat humble pie”; “eat crow”; “eat your words.” (Apparently, being wrong while prideful makes one famished.)
And in our personality-driven politics, many people prove incapable of moving on from politicians they’d backed. They concoct rationalizations, even falsehoods, to justify their hero’s words and deeds and their own undying support for him or her.
Here, if you’re convinced I refer to a particular politician, especially one you just loathe, take a moment to reflect on your own loyalties. I have several different politicians in mind, representing both major parties. Chances are, you have liked one of them over the years.
We hate to admit we’re wrong. It’s human nature. But something in our current politics makes us all the more loath to do so.
Maybe it’s the polarization and tribalism. Maybe it’s the constant heightening of the stakes in each successive “most important election of our lifetimes.” Maybe it’s the sense, for many, that we must pick between the lesser of two evils and a desire to recast our choice as the good guy.
Whatever it is, it feels like one factor contributing to our ever angrier partisanship.
Fans of other teams may be glad simply to see Bennett move on. But all of us can learn something from his time in Athens.