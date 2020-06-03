You know that sinking feeling you get when a friend or family member looks you in the eye and says, “We need to talk”?
I don’t want you to feel that feeling, but we do need to talk. And we need to talk about something that may be uncomfortable for some and may cause others to sigh or to roll their eyes. But, it’s important, so let’s talk.
We need to talk about race. We need to talk about how our response in the aftermath of the death of Ahmaud Arbery will affect our community from an economic perspective.
Arbery’s death has invigorated a nationwide discussion on how black men, in particular, are viewed by others in our society.
Economists have spent years studying racial disparities across many economic variables, and the data are clear.
The average African American is worse off than the average white American in virtually every column. For example, African Americans are far more likely to be poor than White Americans. In the U.S., 10.9% of White individuals, and 22.5% of Black individuals were living below the poverty level according to the 2018 American Community Survey. In Glynn County, the comparable numbers were 15.7% for White and 20.5% for Black.
Our response to such inequality often is to take the capitalistic view that the poor could become rich if they would just work a little harder, be a little more creative, or hang on for their big break. This argument falls apart in the face of racial — or other — discrimination. It does not matter how hard you try to climb a ladder if those who built the ladder did not install rungs all the way up for people like you.
And, the data on discrimination also are clear. Racial prejudice is alive and well in the U.S. economy, and as a result, White men and women benefit from economic advantages over others. My favorite study on the subject is an experiment conducted in 2004 by economists Bertrand (U of Chicago) and Mullainathan (MIT). They responded to real job listings using 2 versions of the same resume. The versions were crafted so that all education, experience, and other information was identical, and the only difference was the name at the top.
One version had a traditionally White-sounding name (Greg) and the other had a traditionally Black-sounding name (Jamal). They did the same experiment with female names and with sets of high-skilled resumes and sets of low-skilled resumes. They found that a resume with a traditionally white-sounding name got 50% more callbacks for interviews than the exact same resume with a black-sounding name. The disparity existed for both males and females and widened at higher skill levels.
Lastly, the data are clear that lack of diversity or an aversion to it is bad for business.
Economic theory suggests that racial prejudice reduces a company’s productivity by encouraging managers to hire based on racial preferences rather than on productive potential.
We see this theory borne out in empirical studies. A 2006 paper by Ottaviano and Peri found that productivity among a cultural majority increased in areas with higher presence of cultural minorities.
More recently, a 2019 project by the Intellectual Property Owners Association found that companies or organizations with more diverse workforces experienced increases in revenue and market share and decreases in turnover and legal costs.
Again, the data are clear. How we respond in the current discussion of race relations in our nation and in our county has significant implications for us not just culturally and socially but also economically. We benefit when we embrace diversity.