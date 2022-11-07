Days before the upcoming midterm elections, a hammer-wielding mentally ill man — who, according to the New York Post, was illegally in the U.S. — broke into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and attacked her husband, Paul.

Mr. Pelosi suffered a fractured skull, underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. At the time of the attack, Speaker Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. The media claimed the attacker believed in “right-wing” conspiracies and, in a blog, criticized left-wing politics. But the New York Post wrote: “(The attacker) lived with a notorious local nudist in a Berkeley home, complete with a Black Lives Matter sign in the window and an LGBT rainbow flag, emblazoned with a marijuana symbol, hanging from a tree.” So, there is a lot we do not know of the attacker now in custody. Authorities have not yet publicly offered a motive.

