At a recent Briefing of the Economist, the concept of “Flattening the Curve” was discussed in regards to COVID-19. The briefing stated that “the course of an epidemic is shaped by a variable called the reproductive rate, or R. It represents the number of further cases each new case will give rise to it. If R is high, the number of newly infected people climbs quickly to a peak before for want of new people to infect, starts to fall back again. If R is low the curve rises more slowly, never reaching the same heights.”
Now that the coronavirus is latterly spread around the world the goal is to flatten the curve, spreading the infections out over time. The Economist feels this has two benefits: 1. It is easier for health care systems to deal with the disease if the people infected do not all turn up at the same time, and 2. The total number of infections throughout the course of the epidemic/pandemic can be lower.
So just how is data being used to help defeat the coronavirus? An essential principle of computer information as it relates to machine learning and artificial intelligence is to understand the difference between data, information, knowledge and wisdom. Data are facts, for example a blood pressure reading of 140/90 has no particular meaning other than it is a recorded fact. If the blood pressure reading is associated with a specific patient the data that compose the relationship becomes information. The patient’s blood pressure over time and recognizing a pattern suggestive of a pre hypertensive stage transforms information into knowledge.
With the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the U.S., policymakers have urged experts in artificial intelligence and data analytics to develop tools that will help track and control the virus. Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst have developed a possible surveillance tool that leverages machine learning and real-time data to monitor flu like illnesses and flu patterns. The devise is called FluSense and can detect coughing sounds and crowd size in real-time and could add to the collection of tools used to forecast seasonal flu and other outbreaks. Researchers placed FluSense devises in four health care waiting rooms at UMass University Health Services clinics. The results showed that the platform was able to accurately predict daily illness rates at the university clinic. The researchers believe the tool could add valuable information to current prediction efforts, including the FluSight Network, a group that uses predictive analytics models to forecast trends in influenza outbreaks with greater accuracy than historical baseline models.
Another source of health care data is found in the Electronic Health Record (EHR). Researchers at the University of California-San Diego are digging into HER optimization to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. “Inherent to the operational management of a pandemic in the era of modern medicine is leveraging the capabilities of the HER, which can be useful for developing tools to support standard management of patients”, wrote the authors of the study. “Technology-based tools can effectively support institutions during a pandemic by facilitating the immediate widespread distribution of information, tracking transmission in real-time, creating virtual venues for meetings and day to day operations, and perhaps most importantly, offering telemedicine visits for patients”.
EHR’s need to be updated and optimized to limit the spread of the virus and battle clinician burden. Updating and optimization are meant to improve clinical productivity and efficiency, enhance patient care and lessen clinician burnout. Two HER software companies are actively engaged in this pursuit. Epics Patient portal allows patients to get a medical diagnosis while in the confines of their homes. Patients are able to utilize video visits, e-visits and patient portal messaging to contact clinicians. This not only allows the patient to get medical treatment without spreading a potential virus, but also lessens overcrowding in hospitals. I mentioned previously in this article the use of telemedicine and Allscripts created a plan for users to implement telehealth using the patient portal. Using this platform, clinicians can reach out to patients to figure out alternative care access, rather than the patient coming into the facility. This can limit the number of cancellations, no shows and lessen the number of patients who are in the facility. Allscripts also developed a virtual triage tool that can be utilized to screen patients from their respective homes. Allscripts Virtual Triage puts patients into four separate categories. The first identifies patients as : no further intervention needed. The remaining three are in a virtual telehealth waiting room equipped with either an email, a phone call, or directions to a facility for its most serious cases.
It will take a lot of hard work, research and ingenuity to stop the spread of coronavirus but some of the advancements in technology, data sharing and the ability to quickly, reliably share information across the world can help lead to further discoveries and save countless lives.