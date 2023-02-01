Today marks the beginning of Black History Month. In February 2021, I wrote about the lack of Black representation in the field of economics, especially among economists working for the Federal Reserve (the Fed). As I wrote then, increased representation in economics will improve our chances of producing accurate and useful results across studies of any focus, and especially those focused on issues of importance to minority populations.

The most recent diversity data from the American Economics Association (AEA) and from the Fed come only from their 2021 reports, but they do show some improvement from the 2020 report data in my previous article.

