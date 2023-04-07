This week, in response to mass demonstrations and a nascent general strike, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed legislative consideration of his right-wing coalition’s judicial reform agenda. Both sides in the acrimonious battle over that plan say they are defending democracy, which is a misleading way to frame an issue that should be familiar to Americans.

The controversy, which Netanyahu said threatens to become “a civil war,” is really about what sort of democracy Israel should be — in particular, how much power judges should have to override the will of the majority. While Netanyahu’s allies are right that judicial review is a constraint on democracy, their opponents are right that unconstrained democracy is a recipe for tyranny.

More from this section

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Twelve turtles embarked on new journeys Tuesday, when Georgia Sea Turtle Center staff released the former patients into the ocean waters off Jekyll’s beach.