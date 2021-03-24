This is a two-part column about worries. The first part is sort of a repeat of some previous columns. I apologize for the repetition but when you worry, it is often difficult to move on. The second part has nothing to with the first. However, it causes me to worry, too.
President Biden has signed his signature $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, The American Rescue Plan Act. This new spending follows President Trump’s third COVID-19 relief bill of $1.3 trillion passed in December 2020.
All of this new spending, of which less than half of the Biden bill actually deals with COVID-19 relief (generously defined), is totally financed by Treasury borrowing. This is all borrowed money.
In a matter of months, the federal government doubled its spending and more than tripled its borrowing. While one can make the case for special spending due to COVID-19, the other areas of spending reflect, in part, the lack of budget discipline seen in persistent and ever-increasing budget deficits that have led to an ever-increasing national debt. Calling it COVID-19 relief is partly a marketing exercise aimed at making this larger level of spending acceptable to the public. With this borrowing, our national debt now exceeds 100 percent of GDP.
Milton Friedman use to say that politicians are only really good at spending other people’s money. The absence of budget discipline has not always been part of our national fiscal policy, however. Current members of Congress and the executive branch are not really that different from others who held these positions in the past. Data clearly show that budget discipline started leaving fiscal policy with the passage of the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974. So, today’s politicians are just responding to their circumstances, but this is for another day. For now, it is simply easier to spend someone else’s money given little political accountability.
You might be wondering if all this borrowing could be taking us down a harmful path. While you would be right, the rationalization behind the thinking that no harm will come with excessive borrowing is called The New Monetary Theory (NMT). According to NMT, this borrowing has zero consequences so just keep on keeping on.
However, there is another part of this that is unspoken. Given that the Federal Reserve has a goal of low interest rates, it must buy on the secondary market all the debt that the treasury is borrowing and selling on the primary market. This is true. You can see it on the Fed’s balance sheet. In doing so, the Fed is creating increasing amounts of monetary base — the stuff from which new money is created. Yet by paying interest on bank reserves (a part of the monetary base), the new monetary base will not become new money and we will not see inflation.
My worry is this is sort of like a house of cards. Inflation will come as soon as the Fed loses control over the money creation process or people tire of all this borrowing. Already, I have started to see articles that say inflation is coming but don’t worry. In my economic view of the world, it is better to be safe than sorry, so worry.
My second cause of worry comes from the apparent disorder on our southern border. While this situation has many human stories that are sad and tragic, this is only one aspect of my worry. Through our criminal justice program, the college has a very real connection to the border. We have always graduated CJ students that find employment in local and state level law enforcement organizations. Recently we have increasing numbers find employment with NCIS, Secret Service, the FBI and Customs and Border Protection.
Our graduates, the kids we have trained, are in the front lines of every law enforcement situation that we have seen and will see. I know the quality and dedication of our instructors. I know all of this, but my worry is that we have sufficiently prepared them to do their jobs with discernment, respect for others, knowledge of the law and, at the end of the day, are able go home safe. I know we have done all we can do so they can come home at the end of the day. They choose to do what they do for a variety of reasons. I want to know that they get to go home.
As dean, I worry about this for all of our students, regardless of their chosen area of study — that they can live their lives in full, respectful, and meaningful ways and then, at the end of the day, get to go home safe.