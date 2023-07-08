In 2020, contrary to conventions in the nation’s election laws, states were able to change the election rules in the middle of the election and did so with the blessings of the judiciary, often including Trump-appointed judges. Likewise, the Trump-appointed Secretary of Homeland Security offered elections procedures to use during COVID-19 that deviated from prior elections, including the use of drop boxes for voting — a procedure novel to many states. These changes, approved by judges, led a congressman friend of mine to declare the election was “stolen fair and square.” Democrats, often leading the rules changes, embraced them and played the system.

Concurrent with those procedural changes, Trump supporters have often claimed other evidence of voter fraud. Unwilling to acknowledge that elections are run by people, people are stupid and there is no perfect election, Trump supporters have taken legitimate irregularities, combined them with many things cast as irregularities that are not and made unfounded claims about conspiracies and voter fraud that have not held up in court, often in front of Trump appointed judges. To this date, no court has found sufficient evidence to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

