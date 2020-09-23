Throughout this pandemic, social media has been a hot mess to say the least. It has been great when I have needed inspiration for this column. This week’s inspiration comes from the constant social media debate over COVID-19 prevention and treatment strategies.
Do masks really help? Are some masks better than others? Is hydroxychloroquine a cure for COVID-19? When a vaccine is developed, will it be effective and safe?
My intention with this column is not to weigh in on either side of any of these debates.
In fact, I have found myself frustrated that these social media debates are even happening, but until recently, I was unable to articulate why they bothered me so.
And then, a few weeks ago, I scrolled across a post that articulated it for me. The post appears to be original to a musician named Stevie Berryman of Houston, Texas, whom I do not know.
Berryman laments “the death of Expertise.” She writes about the fallacy in the thought that anyone should be encouraged to “hear all sides, and judge for yourself.”
Berryman rightly points out that on most topics, most of us are not equipped to judge for ourselves. Even the world’s most gifted rocket scientist, without proper training and sufficient experience in medical science, is not equipped to judge for herself whether drug A or drug B is more effective against this virus. Indeed, the world’s most expert medical scientists are themselves struggling to find answers to the pandemic’s great problems.
So why do we, regular folks scrolling down our news feeds, think we have what it takes to judge for ourselves?
I think part of the answer is that through the internet and social media, we have access to statements from so many experts, many of whom have conflicting views, and it is hard to know whom to trust in our search for truth. And we feel our only option is to judge for ourselves who is right and who is wrong.
But, there is a better way.
Perhaps I can provide some advice as an academic. An academic is one who develops an expertise in the search for truth. Most academics are only truly expert in a narrow field of study, but we are trained in identifying experts even in fields far from our own.
So, whom do I trust?
I trust an expert who trusts other experts and who relies on others to hone her own expertise.
More specifically, I trust the process of peer review.
A published, peer-reviewed article has passed through a rigorous, often months-long or years-long series of revisions based on feedback from others who have done research in the same area. Reviewers critique the author’s methods, assumptions, and findings — helping to ensure that the published article is one that is reliable and valid. A paper that fails to meet the standards of reviewers does not get published.
Peer reviews are typically double-blind, meaning the author and reviewers are not known to one another, reducing the risk that reputations or politics taint results.
Researchers have agreed upon the peer review process as the standard for establishing a consensus on the state of scientific research about a topic.
Sometimes even peer-reviewed studies have conflicting results, and that is OK. That just means the scientific consensus is that we don’t know yet, and we can expect more research to follow.
My advice, though, as you read through your news feeds, is not to be tempted to decide for yourself what is true and not to be tempted to trust just any expert.
Look for a peer-reviewed study for trustworthy evidence of what is true.
Trust an expert who is willing to put her research through the test of review by other experts.