It is a phenomenon long overdue, and strangely arguments will be made against my premise both by supporters and opponents of former President Donald J. Trump. However increasing reams of evidence, certainly more than he and his sycophants have been able to produce regarding a stolen election in 2020, indicate that we have an Incredible Shrinking Trump — less relevant by the week in world affairs and domestic politics.

National Democratic Party leadership wants to have it both ways. Block Trump from ever seeking future elective office, and strongly support state or federal indictments from any of several ongoing investigations by the U.S. Congress, U.S. Justice Department, U.S. District Attorney’s office in the Northern District of New York, Attorney General’s Office in New York State as well as a special grand jury underway in Fulton County, Georgia.

Prayer vigil held before federal sentencing

