One can trace former President Donald Trump’s indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg back to the media/Democrat belief that Trump’s 2016 election was illegitimate.

Sure, some, like Hillary Clinton, questioned former President Barack Obama’s birthplace. And, after the 2000 Bush v. Gore Supreme Court decision some, for a time, groused and called George W. Bush “president select.” But never in modern times has a president been so widely and consistently described as “illegitimate” as has candidate, president and now former President Donald Trump. It never stopped.

