In A.D. 68, the Roman Senate declared Emperor Nero hostis publicus, or a public enemy. People scraped Nero’s name off monuments, repainted his portraits into the likeness of others and otherwise attempted to delete him from history. We have more documentation of Jesus of Nazareth closer in time to his life than we have of Nero because the Romans attempted to delete Nero from history.

We got a taste of that Wednesday night on social media as progressives, including some in the press, reacted to CNN allowing former President Donald Trump on television for a town hall event. What Trump said was less important than the reaction to him.

More from this section

Bike Walk Golden Isles to host community ride

Bike Walk Golden Isles to host community ride

A local organization focused on making cycling and pedestrian safety a priority in the Golden Isles will soon offer a chance to get on a bike and enjoy the benefits of living in a beautiful community.

County awards bid for beach project

County awards bid for beach project

After three attempts to vote on a contract for design services for the Coast Guard Beach renovation project, the Glynn County Commission chose a vendor at Thursday’s special-called meeting.

Kids fishing event returns after 3 years

Kids fishing event returns after 3 years

After a long gap for COVID-19, the fish were biting again for the special needs children at Blythe Island Regional Park, where they enjoyed the best access ever on a new fishing platform.

Rep. discusses legislative session

Rep. discusses legislative session

State Rep. Edna Jackson discussed legislation that passed during the past General Assembly session, and those bills that didn’t pass at Thursday’s Glynn County Democratic Women’s Luncheon.