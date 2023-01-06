Today, the new U.S. Congress is sworn in. Welcome, especially to those new to Washington. As a reminder to my readers and charge to our elected representatives, here is the oath you will take:

“I, (name here), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

Police recruitment a top priority for chiefs in 2023

The Brunswick and Glynn County police departments are starting 2023 with 59 fewer officers than if their staffs were full, but the chiefs of both are optimistic about recruitment and retention efforts in the new year.

EPD: Wells not impacted by chemical release

Chris Road residents and others near a canal where an industrial chemical release killed hundreds of fish need not worry about their wells, but they should stay out of the water in the canal, according to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.