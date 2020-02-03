To all members of Georgia’s delegation to Washington, Democrat and Republican, we issue this urgent request: As soon as the dust stirred up by the impeachment proceedings clears, focus on the job Georgians elected you to Congress to do.
That job is not to waylay members of the opposite party with sketchy or untrue allegations or do whatever one might deem necessary to derail quality ideas or proposals recommended by counterparts across the aisle.
Your focus — and this includes our U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, as well as Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, — must be the welfare and future of Georgia and the rest of the nation.
There’s a lot of disconcerting activities afoot across the globe, but given all the bickering and mud-slinging in the nation’s capital the past few decades, there are a number of pressing concerns you might have missed. Others may have received only scant attention.
For instance, China and Russia, neither a friend of democracy, are building up their militaries and first-strike capabilities. China is even going so far as to dot the Pacific with manmade islands, which it quickly declares for itself. Russian President Vladimir Putin claims his nation invented a missile that can outrun and outmaneuver the defenses of any other nation in the world. And let’s not forget about North Korea or any other rogue nation eager to put nukes in the air.
And then there’s Central and South America. What a mess. Upheaval and political unrest are sending masses of frightened people to the door of this land of opportunity.
Coastal Georgia has a few worries of its own. Is the second great flood really on the way, or is this some fear-tactic scheme concocted by Chicken Little politicians?
There’s an overturned ship in federal waters and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is still planning, as far as anyone knows, to smack coastal areas with even higher flood insurance rates.
Hate crimes are on the rise across the country, the Mideast remains unstable and the national debt continues to grow.
Now is the time for all patriotic male and female members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate to come to the aid of their country. Otherwise, do America a favor. Quit and let someone who cares about the future of this state and nation take your place.