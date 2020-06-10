Over the past weeks, I have been thinking a lot about COVID-19 and ways economics can be used to deal with the various challenges the virus has presented. Yet, the strangest thing, the opening paragraph from the Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens (published in 1859), has been playing over and over in my mind. My selfish reason for sharing this with you is, quite simply, to get it off my mind. I have also asked my Murphy Center colleagues to offer thoughts and reflections brought by Dickens’ opening.
“It was the best of times:” The pre-COVID-19 economy was roaring. Stock market exchanges were reaching historic highs, raising the value of everyone’s retirement accounts. Incomes were rising, with the lowest paid among us experiencing the largest gains. The distribution of income was slowly beginning some movement away from being skewed in favor of the wealthy. Unemployment was at historic lows across all census categories while the labor force participation rates of the same categories were rising. People were working and job openings were everywhere.
The United States had become the world’s largest net exporter of oil. The rate of new business formation was high. Unfortunately, monetary policy encouraged firms to become highly leveraged while fiscal policy showed no recognition of the outstanding national debt. It could not be denied that the recovery from the 2008 great recession was still underway and the economic performance of the Golden Isles finally had caught up and past the rest of the country.
“It was the worst of times:” In all this plenty and among all the good economic news, people seemed to have terminal attitudes. Endless investigations, attempts at personal destruction, a business offering to pay an average of $150,000 (Amazon in New York City) was looked on with disdain. Endless, meaningless tweets were given meaning while 160 characters framed our conversations. Creating and building problems that stressed differences between people were valued more than solving them and removing social barriers. It almost seemed like sport. Everyone had an issue about something or with someone and cows could not pass gas without being blamed for the melting of the polar ice caps.
“It was the age of wisdom:” Fracking was finally widely developed and deployed. Many cancers were no longer death sentences. University of Georgia hired Kirby Smart. Theories of financial risk management were being applied to vaccine development and important clinical trials accelerated. Global poverty continued to abate and the recognition of the power of markets revealed.
“it was the age of foolishness:” It is enough to say that people make very good livings being an Instagram influencer. They make money simply by showing up to be seen. Their only value is in being a social network character. Go figure.
“It was the epoch of belief:” Barriers to entry into almost all business ventures were removed for budding entrepreneurs. Access to capital was readily available. Dreams were being realized not at the speed of sound (761 miles per hour) but powered by digital — at the speed of light (160,000 miles per second) There was no fear of the future. Entrepreneurs would help create it through belief in themselves. Then COVID-19 hit. Will it change the Epoch of Belief?
“It was the epoch of incredulity:” People were surprised by obvious unintended consequences. The federal government added a $600 weekly supplement to traditional unemployment compensation attempting to be helpful. Yet, people were surprised that many people did not want to return to work given that almost 60 percent of the people acknowledged that their benefits exceeded what they would earn working.
“It was the season of light, it was the season of darkness:” And then normal ended so fast that one might wonder if it was ever here. First, this season has been light as an antonym of heavy. While work continues, it continues with less structure and has allowed people more time to pause, to put down many of the burdens of “normal” life, and to enjoy just being with people we love. I have spent hours sitting in the dirt pushing toy trucks or swinging in the porch swing watching others push toy trucks. Sure, there is some anxiety about how and when we will move forward from this pandemic, but in the everyday moments, there is rest.
Second, this season has been light, as an antonym of dark. I have experienced so much joy being present to watch the child learn and grow. We have explored nature, learned about bugs, read about dinosaurs, and, of course, pushed toy trucks.
And, through it all, the light shines brightly in Him. In this season of darkness, I pray we will look to our children as our springs of hope. Their strength, resilience, and sense of adventure is truly inspiring. As parents struggle with homeschooling while also worrying about making ends meet, my hope is that we will allow this, our nation’s season of darkness, to be our families’ greatest season of light. America’s great strength has always been in her families, and it is from them that her hope will spring again.
“It was the spring of hope,”: It will be the year of nurses and other health care workers. In the darkness we found entrepreneurs solving problems because that is what they do and where they do it. Free people showed that creativity and compassion can rule the day. Maybe the federal government could create a program that solved the pressing problems of declining business cash flow while science could create hope.
In the last several weeks of quarantine and social distancing, many people (myself included) have vacillated between enlightened and dejected. There have been moments of clarity that have come from this situation about what is essential. I’m not just talking about essential goods, essential workers, or essential technology. I’m talking about the essentials in our lives. Time to be outdoors, time to bake and cook, time to start a garden, time to learn about how amazing our kid’s teachers are, time to talk and play with our families, and time to not be “busy” in the same ways we used to be. Going back to “normal” doesn’t seem quite right to most of us because for many, “normal” meant little time for the things that now feel essential.
During March and April, the planet has had a chance to rest. Large drops in air pollution have been recorded over Italy, China, and major US cities like New York and Los Angeles. Some estimates indicate that the lives saved due to these drops in pollution are greater than the lives lost in these countries. Images from normally hazy cities show stunning clarity for the first time in many decades. Likewise, greenhouse gas emissions have dropped significantly worldwide as travel and commuting are virtually at a standstill. New York City reported a 50% drop in carbon monoxide and a 10% drop in CO2 emissions (mainly from cars) compared with last year. If there’s any silver lining to this, maybe lives saved from our “normal’ levels of pollution could be it.“It was the winter of despair.” Economists estimate that 42 percent of the jobs that existed before the virus-induced economic shutdown will never come back. Yet, we really don’t know what the winter will bring. Let’s promise ourselves to not despair and remember that this is a time for giving and for the birth of Light.