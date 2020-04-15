My more macro-minded colleagues Drs. Mathews and Mounts often use this column to write about the workings of the Federal Reserve. I often get asked about Fed policy, as the Fed is one of the first things that comes to mind for most people when they hear that I am an economist. But, I usually take those opportunities to explain the difference between a microeconomist and a macroeconomist, diverting the conversation away from macro policy, which is only of slight interest to me.
Today, I am going to depart from my norm and write about the Fed.
The idea for this article has come from three separate conversations I have had since January in which students or colleagues have been shocked when I mention that the Fed does more than macro policy.
Indeed, the Fed does more than the macro policy for which it is so well-known. The primary role of the Federal Reserve is macroeconomic policy and macroeconomics research. But, there is much more to the Fed than many realize, and it is a fascinating educational exercise to dig deeper and really get to know your Fed.
According to their 2018 annual report, the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C. has over 1800 employees, and the Fed employs approximately 19,500 individuals across 12 district banks and their branches.
The Reserve Board alone employs more than 400 Ph.D. economists, and each district bank has its own team of economists. Most of them are neither printing money nor tweaking interest rates. Many of them are not macroeconomists at all.
So, what are they all doing? Fed economists are prolific researchers. A bibliography of publications by Reserve Board employees in 2018-2019 is 36 pages long. Topics include effects of monetary policy decisions, banking and finance, economic history, and more micro topics like labor economics and household decision-making.
Ninety-seven of the Reserve Board’s economists list microeconomics among their research interests. Atlanta’s district bank employs 31 economists, only 18 of whom research macroeconomics and monetary policy. The others conduct research in the fields of applied microeconomics, finance, and surveys/statistics.
In 2019, Atlanta’s Fed economists and research staff produced a whole lot of interesting research including the following topics and many more:
• “How the denominations dispensed by automated teller machines affect consumers’ decision of when to use cash and when to use credit or debit cards”
• “The role constraints to migration might play in explaining racial/ethnic disparities in the labor market”
• “Intellectual property, tariffs, and international trade dynamics” between the U.S. and China
• “Graduated driver license programs and teen labor market outcomes”
• “The choices involved in saving for retirement while paying off student loans.”
Many of the publications and working papers by Fed researchers are available on the websites of the Reserve Board or district Banks.
I encourage you to go look around on the site for the Atlanta Bank. You can subscribe to email updates on recent research and check out their digital magazine Economy Matters, where Fed researchers weigh in on current events and other topics of interest.