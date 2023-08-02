Definition for the day: hodgepodge — a confused mixture. My colleagues and I have contributed over 300 articles to the Wednesday edition of The Brunswick News. Each contribution has had a unique subject. This is not the case today. What follows is a collection of thoughts/observations/events that have been part of an unusual summer. What follows is a hodgepodge.

Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is receiving considerable attention. While my understanding of it is still developing, AI represents the use of human intelligence processes by computer systems. This accelerates the processing of information while offering an interactive interface. Increasing the speed of information processing certainly has value. ChatGPT, a product in the AI market, is an artificial intelligence chatbot (whatever that is). In my college world, students could have this chatbot write a paper on any subject of any length. I anticipate that this will find wide use across all institutions of higher learning. I also feel confident that many faculty will spend considerable time trying to outsmart the bot. (Giveaway: the writing is pretty good but the subject is all over the place.)

