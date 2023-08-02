Definition for the day: hodgepodge — a confused mixture. My colleagues and I have contributed over 300 articles to the Wednesday edition of The Brunswick News. Each contribution has had a unique subject. This is not the case today. What follows is a collection of thoughts/observations/events that have been part of an unusual summer. What follows is a hodgepodge.
Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is receiving considerable attention. While my understanding of it is still developing, AI represents the use of human intelligence processes by computer systems. This accelerates the processing of information while offering an interactive interface. Increasing the speed of information processing certainly has value. ChatGPT, a product in the AI market, is an artificial intelligence chatbot (whatever that is). In my college world, students could have this chatbot write a paper on any subject of any length. I anticipate that this will find wide use across all institutions of higher learning. I also feel confident that many faculty will spend considerable time trying to outsmart the bot. (Giveaway: the writing is pretty good but the subject is all over the place.)
Attempting to get this straightened out in my mind, I asked a friend what they knew about AI. “You remember all those Terminator movies where Arnold Schwarzenegger destroys the world while traveling between the past, present and future? That’s where we might be headed.” I laughed at the exaggeration. Then I heard that the federal government has plans to regulate AI. So, I am not so sure. (More on that in a future column.)
Yet, I know where the use of AI would be of great benefit — golf carts. The golf cart world on St. Simons over the Fourth of July was crazy. A possible redeeming feature of the carts was that they were tricked out in red and black — Go Dawgs!
While many golf-carters act responsibly, some people sit in a golf cart and lose all sense. Please enjoy the following montage of things I heard from golf cart drivers this summer: “Officer, my 8-year-old is our designated driver.” “Only occasionally do folks bounce out of the back seat.” “Stop signs are only suggestions, man. This is the beach!”
Many residents are aggravated by this arrival and associated behavior. My solution for this community angst is an AI golf cart. It works as follows: When a driver sits behind the wheel, an AI brain sensor determines if the driver has lost all sense. If their mind is absent, the golf cart won’t start! Quite ingenious. After all, it’s the beach man.
Recent federal legislation budgeted $400 billion dollars to the Department of Energy for the purpose of supporting “green energy” projects. This is a lot of money, a bit short of the gross domestic product of Ireland or, according to some estimates, the value of fraud and theft of recent COVID funds. There is an application process and a committee of 10 or so people will select the winning projects. What might a winner look like? Subsidize the purchase of SEVs. (SEV — Summer Electric Vehicles — golf carts.)
What is the economic way to think of this money? To an economist, the value of anything is its alternative use — the next best thing that could have been done determines value. What is the next best thing that could have been done with the $400 billion? Cancer research? Preschool programs? A $1,200 tax rebate for every woman, man and child in the country? Let your mind wander over coffee this morning. Don’t think of the dollars. What is your next best thing?
Inflation seems to be slowing judging by the growth in the Consumer Price Index. While this is a good thing, do not think the impact of having had inflation is abating. Over the two years since the Fed described the “new” observed inflation as transitory, the overall price level in the United States has risen between 16 and 20 points. Prices have not come down, just their increases. Has your income increased by as much as prices have increased? If no, then the result is that inflation has made you poorer. So, reducing inflation is an economic pyrrhic victory. The price increases that inflation brought have already been baked into the cake. They will never go away. The issue is if you can catch up.
Several years ago, we introduced the 1 Million Cups program to the community to develop and support local entrepreneurs and the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Now in its seventh year and under the name of The Lucas Forum of the College’s Lucas Center, this program helped cement my appreciation of our College being OF the community and not just simply the college that happens to be here. This view is part of the culture of the College of Coastal Georgia — we are truly OF the community. This has been amplified over the summer as culinary instructor Chef Lee Cranz and I have been transitioning the culinary program to 1407 Union St. in downtown. This has been fun meaningful work and was made possible by the commitment of President Michelle Johnston, other members of College leadership, and the CCGA Foundation to our hospitality program and its students, to the local (and beyond) hospitality industry, and to the larger Brunswick community. It is becoming a very special place. After getting settled in it with our academic rhythm, I feel confident that 1407 Union will become a center of further engagement and further cement being of our community.
Dr. Skip Mounts is the Dean of the School of Business and Public Administration at the College of Coastal Georgia. He is also a Professor of Economics and an associate of the Reg Murphy Center of Economic and Policy Studies and the Art and Lindee Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship.