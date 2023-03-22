Some people with whom I work have told me that, one day, they might like to try a role in academic leadership and administration. This prompts lots of questions, especially about the type of human capital necessary to be successful in such a role.
I try to be helpful. When asked about the most important thing I have learned as dean, I often answer “Just do first things first.” They look at me like I have got to be kidding. I explain that these things, whatever they are, possibly yield the greatest benefit to the organization and to the people it impacts. Then I tell them more. Next, do the second thing second, and so on.
An example may be helpful. This March marks the first anniversary of the opening of the Art and Lindee Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship at the College of Coastal Georgia. Executive Director Ande Noktes, Administrative Assistant Kay James, and student assistant Pryce May have done amazing work. But more on that later.
Prior to the opening, I looked around Georgia to learn of the nature of the work of other, similar centers. The Lucas Center was totally new to us, so I had to form some expectations. After all, our directive was very straightforward — create entrepreneurs.
As I searched, I found that there are many centers supporting entrepreneurs throughout the state. Some are connected to colleges and universities while others are connected to local governments and economic development authorities. Some are even private. Also, all levels of government offer grants and other types of financial support. Some funds are derived from private foundations while others come from entrepreneurs simply wanting to give back.
After talking with and listening to the directors and coordinators of our sister institutions and agencies, I began to form some expectations. I learned that it may take two or three years to get established. Over that period, the center’s programs should be expected to affect 20 to 30 entrepreneurs with about five to seven supporting mentors. It will take time.
How has the Lucas Center done relative to expectations in year one? Quite simply, we have exceeded expectations beyond anything we could have even imagined. At last count, Lucas Center programs have impacted over 200 entrepreneurs (both students and individuals in our larger community) and have engaged the help of nearly 100 community mentors. Safe to say, expectations have been exceeded. Why?
Just from the numbers above, we seem to have found more entrepreneurs. I think there are many reasons for this, as each entrepreneurial eco-system has its own unique characteristics. First, the Lucas Center is new and this, without doubt, has driven the numbers of entrepreneurs seeking help. Its novelty to the student body of the college and to the larger community may be a factor. Certainly, the size of the area’s retirement community — the envy of many — has driven the number of mentors that give of their time and knowledge.
Yet, consider this. In terms of programming, maybe we have done first things first. A core value of the Lucas Center is that entrepreneurs start — and “start” is the important word — with a dream, idea, wonder or problem to solve. Entrepreneurs do not necessarily start their journey with a business in mind. They start with an idea and then next wonder if it could be a business. In fact, the language of business is likely foreign to the new entrepreneur at the start, so much so that if a program starts with it, the entrepreneur, not knowing the lingo, may get discouraged from beginning and give up trying to move forward.
The dream is first. Business stuff is second. This is the order of things adopted by the Lucas Center. In our first program — The Idea Accelerator Boot Camp — Ande starts at the beginning. She is doing first things first. What dream has brought you to Lucas? Furthermore, ideas and dreams themselves require work and refinement before the language of business can be introduced. Only when the idea is clarified and owned by the entrepreneur can the discussion of how to make a business out of it proceed.
At the Lucas Center we start — our first thing first — with the only thing a new entrepreneur has at the beginning — an idea. Entrepreneurs have passion for something, limited information, certain uncertainty and, according to some surveys, only $700 of capital probably received from the three Fs — friends, family and fools. The value and attention we give to the dream sets the stage for the second thing — how does it fit into a business. The Lucas approach creates a coincidence of motives with the first thing being the first thing for everyone.
Dr. Skip Mounts is Dean of the School of Business and Public Management at the College of Coastal Georgia and a Professor of Economics. He is an associate of the Reg Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies and an associate of the Art and Lindee Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship.