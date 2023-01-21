Jesus was a refugee, at least in a sense. This was not a controversial statement until the last few decades when illegal immigrants began pouring across the American border with a growing number taking advantage of amnesty laws to extend their stay. The left, seeking to allow the illegal immigrants to stay, claimed not only that they were refugees, but that Jesus was too — and scripture says to take care of the refugee.

Jesus and his parents were instructed by God to flee from Bethlehem to Egypt because King Herod intended to find and kill the child. A person who flees one’s country to escape persecution is historically considered a refugee. With the left’s embrace of every illegal immigrant as a refugee, many conservative Christians now refute what most Christians long embraced: Christ as a refugee. The justification for the denial is that he did not flee his native land for a foreign land but instead went from one part of the Roman Empire to another.

More from this section

Church thrift store benefits community

Church thrift store benefits community

Mission work takes many forms, and it’s not always about helping people halfway around the world (although that certainly is important). About 10 years ago First Presbyterian Church in Darien opened Antiques & More in their former manse to raise money for the church fellowship hall.