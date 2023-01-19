Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, pro-life Americans will March for Life in Washington, D.C. Hundreds of thousands will march, as they have marched since 1973. But this year, it is different. This year, the march will take place, for the first time, in an America where Roe v. Wade is no longer the law of the land.

This is what pro-life Americans have been working toward and praying for all these years. And now we show that our nation is still a nation where dreams come true. And a nation where, despite often losing our way, sooner or later truth returns.

