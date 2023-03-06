The state of Georgia is constitutionally obligated to provide a free public education. It does this by allocating money to local public schools, primarily according to their student enrollment.

But the state does not pay public schools for children they haven’t enrolled. That would be ridiculous, right? What I mean is the state doesn’t send tax dollars to a county school district for children in the county who are homeschooled or who attend a local private school. It doesn’t educate them, so it doesn’t get paid for them. For that matter, the state also does not keep paying a district year after year for not educating children who used to live there but moved away. Obviously.

More from this section