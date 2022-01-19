The COVID pandemic has brought to light the use of audio and video as the means to enable many to continue on with work, education and communication. Education is withstanding shifts from classroom delivery to complete virtual instruction. Many organizations have reevaluated jobs and have redefined some positions to work remotely on a permanent basis.
Health care has seen the use of telehealth for health care delivery increase significantly. Health and Human Services gave emergency permissions for health care providers to use widely used products such as FaceTime and Skype. Many have been able to maintain necessary health care appointments through electronic means. Extended travel for brief follow-up visits can be avoided through virtual appointments.
Not every encounter lends itself to the virtual format, but several types of appointments that do not require physical touch can be advantageous for both provider and patient. Just a simple session for one to determine if symptoms require a visit to the doctor may reduce the number of people in waiting rooms of clinics and Emergency Departments. Telehealth appointments can lead to increased communications between patient and provider. The health care industry has indicated that wider acceptance of telehealth is in order. While the increased use has proved to be beneficial for several during the pandemic, permanence of the technology will be very slow to realize full potential.
Our complex web of health care policies on a federal and state level could very well be the primary reason for the difficulty in achieving mainstream use. Before diving into the myriad of state and federal telehealth policies, a few definitions are in order.
First is the definition of the word “telehealth.” This could be problem number one as there are multiple definitions from the states. For this article we will look at the federal level definition. Health and Human Services defines telehealth as the use of electronic information and telecommunications technologies to support and promote long-distance clinical health care, patient and professional health-related education, public health and health administration. Technologies include videoconferencing, the internet, store-and-forward imaging, streaming media, and terrestrial and wireless communications. So, more definitions as it relates to state policies:
• Live Video: A two-way audiovisual link between a patient and a care provider.
• Store-and-Forward: Transmission of a recorded health history to a practitioner, usually a specialist. Details of a visit with your primary care physician is sent to specialist electronically. Originating site of the visit is specified here which in many cases is required to be in a health care provider office setting (versus in the home).
• Remote Patient Monitoring: Use of connected electronic tools to record personal health and medical data in one location for review by a provider in another location. This could be basic vitals such as blood pressure, temperature, O2 levels. This could also be transmission of information about your heart via a pacemaker or ICD.
These three technical terms define each state’s use of telehealth. It is these terms in which the state determines if Medicaid will reimburse the telehealth encounter. Basically each state determines what services are eligible for reimbursement, who can be reimbursed, the location of the patient when receiving services and how the service is being delivered. For example, New Jersey primarily allows telehealth reimbursement for mental health services. Only live video sessions can be reimbursed to those with the proper professional requirements, which are primarily in the mental health service field. They do not reimburse for store-and-forward or remote patient monitoring.
Georgia, on the other hand, has allowed reimbursement for live video and store-and-forward, but not remote patient monitoring. Prior to the pandemic, Georgia’s policy restricted telehealth reimbursement only for those encounters that originated in a health care provider’s office. Primarily, telehealth was used as a means to deliver specialty health care to rural areas that did not have immediate access.
Across the state border, Florida reimburses only for live video. On the federal policy level, Medicare reimburses for live video, store-and-forward, and remote patient monitory (with limits). Perhaps the states could follow suit?
We have the technology but thanks to our complex health care industry structure and government policies, the use of telehealth will only continue to grow slowly. I challenge all to discuss the pros and cons of telehealth with their providers.