We are less than a month from the November midterm elections. I happen to live in the center of the political universe. The battle between Gov. Brian Kemp and pseudo-Gov. Stacey Abrams consumed the national political appetite for the last year. Now, suddenly, the battle for the Senate could come down to Sen. Raphael Warnock versus Republican candidate Herschel Walker.

Republicans feel pretty good about Pennsylvania. The swing state has not had Dr. Mehmet Oz leading in any poll, but every poll has drifted in his direction. Oz has focused on John Fetterman’s weak crime record and the economy. Fetterman has tried to cover up his health problems. An NBC News reporter provoked controversy by revealing Fetterman, six months removed from a far more serious stroke than Fetterman’s campaign acknowledged, still has trouble turning spoken words into things he understands. He does not have a hearing problem, but a processing problem with sound.

More from this section