Population declined. Global temperatures rose. Migration of people from destabilized regions increased. Wind and solar energy supplied the planet all its power. On Sept. 4, 476, Romulus Augustus stepped down from the throne of the Western Roman Empire and the world entered the Dark Ages, which lasted until around the year 1000. Now, 1,022 years after the end of the Dark Ages, as populations decline, temperatures rise and people move restlessly about the planet, environmentalists are plunging the world into a new dark age of wind and solar dependence.

Much of what environmentalists claim is climate change is actually caused by inept, corrupt and inefficient policies often pushed by progressive politicians. California, beginning this new dark age with blackouts and energy strain, prioritized moving to wind and solar power instead of prioritizing power grid infrastructure upgrades and baseload power. The state’s power suppliers could not cover the costs of keeping their power lines in good condition lest they be fined for not moving fast enough to “clean energy.”

More from this section

Planned apartment complex raises concerns

Planned apartment complex raises concerns

Residents living off North Grove Boulevard in Kingsland are organizing opposition to a planned 192-unit apartment complex with separate entrances and exits in their neighborhood instead of on a nearby highway.