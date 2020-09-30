For my Murphy Center colleagues and me, data matter. While we have splendid theoretical models, data is the anchor of our work. Data helps answer questions that are factual in nature. Data does not, however, answer questions or statements that are opinions.
During election seasons I often hear that wealthy individuals need to pay more in income taxes. As an economist, I start looking for the policy that is connected to this statement. Instead of policy, I only hear that the wealthy need to pay their “fair share.”
Here is some data on what the wealthy are currently paying. In February 2020, the Tax Foundation released their most recent analysis of various aspects of the payment of income taxes by individuals. This analysis used data from 2017, the most recent year released by the Internal Revenue Service.
First, income tax collections by the Internal Revenue Service increased by 11 percent between 2016 and 2017. Next, in 2017 the top 50 percent of wage earners (earning $41,748 or more) paid 96.9 percent of all income taxes while earning 88.7 percent of total adjusted gross income. The bottom half paid 3.1 percent. The top 5 percent of wage earners (earning above $208,053) paid 59.1 percent of all income taxes. The average income tax rate of income earners earning more than $515,371 was 26.8 percent while the average income tax rate of the bottom 50 percent was 3.1 percent.
Just a few more pieces of data. Median family income rose by 6.8 percent in 2019. In addition, over the past five years, the median income of White households increased by 14.7 percent, 17 percent for African American households and 23 percent for Hispanic households. Data since the pandemic is for another column.
I mentioned that I look for statements of policy when I hear these comments. Let me give you a policy choice. Should we tax our current wealthy more or should we create more wealthy people to tax? In my opinion, this is no choice at all if the goal of policy is to promote the public welfare.
Is any of this fair? I can’t help you with that. We all can have opinions. It is nice if data helps us feel comfortable with the ones we choose.